China Development Forum 2023 takes place offline in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:40, March 27, 2023

Delegates attend a parallel session of the Economic Summit of the China Development Forum (CDF) 2023 at a branch venue in Beijing, capital of China, March 25, 2023. The Economic Summit of the CDF 2023 was held here on Saturday. Themed "Economic Recovery: Opportunities and Cooperation," the CDF 2023 takes place offline at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing from March 25 to 27. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

