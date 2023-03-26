Xi sends congratulatory letter to China Development Forum 2023

Xinhua) 18:14, March 26, 2023

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the China Development Forum (CDF) 2023 on Sunday.

Xi said that at present, momentous changes of a like not seen in a century are accelerating across the world, regional conflicts and disturbances are frequent, and the global economic recovery is sluggish. He added that the facilitation of global economic recovery requires consensus and cooperation.

The Global Development Initiative proposed by China has received wide support and active response from the international community, said Xi.

He noted that China will remain committed to its fundamental national policy of opening to the outside world, pursue a mutually beneficial strategy of opening up, and continue to create new opportunities for the world with new advances in China's development.

The country will steadily expand institutional opening up with regard to rules, regulations, management, and standards, and will work with all countries and all parties to share the opportunities from its institutional opening up, Xi said.

The CDF 2023, themed "Economic Recovery: Opportunities and Cooperation," opened in Beijing on Sunday. It is hosted by the Development Research Center of the State Council.

(Web editor: Du Mingming, Liang Jun)