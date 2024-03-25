China Development Forum 2024 opens in Beijing

This photo taken on March 24, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of the China Development Forum 2024 in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- The China Development Forum 2024 is scheduled for March 24 and March 25. The theme of this year's forum is "The Continuous Development of China."

Around 400 people, including experts from home and abroad, entrepreneurs, government officials and representatives from international organizations, attended the opening ceremony of the forum, which is being hosted by the Development Research Center of the State Council.

Chair of the China Development Forum 2024 Lu Hao, also the director of the Development Research Center of the State Council, presides over the opening ceremony of the China Development Forum 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Co-Chair of the China Development Forum 2024 Evan Greenberg, also the chairman and CEO of Chubb Group, delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the China Development Forum 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People attend the China Development Forum 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on March 24, 2024 shows a panel discussion on "AI Development and Governance" of the China Development Forum 2024 in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Apple CEO Tim Cook (R) talks with Bai Chongen, Dean of Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management, at the China Development Forum 2024 in Beijing, capital of China, March 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

This photo taken on March 24, 2024 shows a panel discussion on "Promoting the 'Big Health'" of the China Development Forum 2024 in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

