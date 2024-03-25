World reaction to the terror attack in Moscow

March 25, 2024

More than 130 people have been killed in Friday's terrorist attack in Moscow's Crocus City Hall, according to the Investigative Committee of Russia.

The attack claimed by the Islamic State was condemned by leaders from around the world.

Here is what some of them have been saying:

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Antonio Guterres strongly condemned Friday's terrorist attack in Russia, said his deputy spokesman.

The secretary-general condemns "in the strongest possible terms" the terrorist attack at a concert hall outside Moscow, said Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman, in a statement.

The secretary-general conveys his deep condolences to the bereaved families and the people and the government of Russia, and wishes those injured a speedy recovery, said the statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron "strongly condemns the terrorist attack claimed by the Islamic State", according to the Elysee Palace.

"France expresses its solidarity with the victims, their loved ones and all the Russian people," the presidential office said.

"The images from Moscow tonight are horrifying. Our thoughts go to the victims and to those injured as well as to the Russian people. All effort has to be made to determine the causes of these heinous acts," the French Foreign Ministry said on Friday on X, formerly Twitter.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken denounced the deadly Moscow attack as a "heinous crime" and said Washington condemns "terrorism in all its forms."

"We condemn terrorism in all its forms and stand in solidarity with the people of Russia in grieving the loss of life from this horrific event," Blinken said in a statement.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Calling the attack "the massacre of innocent civilians," Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said "the Italian government firmly and totally condemns this brutal act of terrorism."

In a statement, Italian President Sergio Mattarella said the world stands united behind the victims of the attack, calling on the international community to fight terrorism.

Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Press Secretary Kobayashi Maki said that Japan has condemned attacks against civilians.

In a statement, Kobayashi Maki stated, "Japan firmly condemns such an attack against civilians. Japan extends its sincere condolences to the bereaved families, and expresses its heartfelt sympathy to those who were injured."

Pakistani Foreign Ministry

Pakistan on Friday condemned the "horrendous" attack carried out at a concert hall in Moscow, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said.

"We express our deepest sympathies with the families of the victims," the ministry said in a late-night statement.

Afghan caretaker government

The government has described the recent attack on a concert hall in the Russian capital Moscow as a cowardly terrorist attack and strongly condemned it, foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said Saturday.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan condemns in the strongest terms the recent terrorist attack in Moscow, Russia, claimed by Deash, and considers it a blatant violation of all human standards," Balkhi said in a statement posted on his X account.

Cambodian Foreign Ministry

Cambodia strongly condemned the deadly terrorist attack, said a Cambodian foreign ministry's statement released on Sunday.

"We are shocked by the deaths of dozens of people and hundreds injured in a terrorist attack at the Moscow Crocus Concert Hall on March 22, 2024," the statement said.

