Middle East countries condemn Moscow terror attack, voice solidarity with Russia

Xinhua) 10:53, March 25, 2024

CAIRO, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Middle East countries have strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Friday night at the Crocus City Hall in northwest Moscow, which claimed more than 140 lives, and have expressed their solidarity with Russia.

The Turkish presidency said Saturday in a statement on social media platform X that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "unequivocally condemned the heinous terrorist attack that maliciously targeted innocent people and expressed his deepest condolences and solidarity with the people of Russia."

In a message to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Erdogan said Türkiye is ready to enhance cooperation with Russia in the field of counter-terrorism with the understanding of an indiscriminate fight against all forms of terrorism.

Also on Saturday, the Algerian Foreign Ministry "strongly condemned this cowardly and despicable terrorist act," noting in a statement that the North African country "conveyed heartfelt solidarity and condolences to the families of the victims affected by the tragic incident."

In the statement, Algeria stressed its unwavering commitment to supporting the international community in its collective efforts to combat terrorism.

In a message of condolence to Putin, Moroccan King Mohammed VI expressed Morocco's strong condemnation of the "cowardly and criminal act," voicing the country's full solidarity with Russia.

Four gunmen opened fire on civilians during a concert in Moscow on Friday. According to local media reports, the attack has resulted in the deaths of 143 people and left over 100 injured.

Following a preliminary inspection, the Investigative Committee of Russia said the terrorists used automatic weapons, along with ammunition that they had left behind in the concert hall.

The committee added that ballistic, genetic and fingerprint examinations are being carried out.

In a televised address to the nation on Saturday, Putin said all four gunmen in the attack were detained, adding that all perpetrators, organizers and financiers of this crime will be punished.

"Whoever they are, whoever guides them. I repeat, we will identify and punish everyone who stands behind the terrorists, who prepared this atrocity. This is a strike against Russia, against our people," the Russian president added.

