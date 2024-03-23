UN Security Council strongly condemns terrorist attack in Russia

Xinhua) 15:45, March 23, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, March 22 (Xinhua) -- The UN Security Council on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack at a concert hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, the Russian Federation.

The members of the Security Council condemned "in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack," said the Council in a press statement.

"This reprehensible act of terrorism resulted in the grievous loss of dozens of lives and has left more than 100 injured, some in critical condition," the statement added.

The Council members expressed their "deepest sympathy and condolences" to the families of the victims and the Russian people, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

They reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes "one of the most serious threats" to international peace and security.

The Council underlined the need "to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice."

It urged all states to cooperate with Russia and other relevant authorities.

The Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.

It reaffirmed the need for all states to combat threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

According to Russian authorities, more than 60 people have been killed in Friday's terrorist attack after gunmen stormed the concert hall.

