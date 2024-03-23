Death toll rises to over 60 from Moscow terror attack
MOSCOW, March 23 (Xinhua) -- More than 60 people have been killed in Friday's terrorist attack in Moscow's Crocus City Hall, according to the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR).
"It has been initially confirmed that more than 60 people died as a result of the terrorist attack. Unfortunately, the number of victims may increase," said the ICR on Saturday.
The ICR said that its investigators, criminologists and experts are working together on the ground with the operational units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Federal Security Service.
"The bodies of the deceased are being examined. Material evidence, including weapons and ammunition, is being confiscated from the crime scene, all necessary examinations are being ordered and are already being carried out, including genetic, ballistic, and fingerprint testing," it added.
Photos
