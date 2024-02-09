Russia ready to supply gas to Europe via surviving pipe of Nord Stream 2: Putin

Xinhua) 13:27, February 09, 2024

MOSCOW, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- Germany does not resume the operation of the surviving pipe of Nord Stream 2, although Russia is ready to supply gas through it, said Russian President Vladimir Putin, cited by Russia's TASS news agency.

"The matter is not only about Nord Stream 1, which was blown up. Nord Stream 2 was damaged, but one pipe is safe and sound, and gas can be supplied to Europe through it, but Germany does not open it," Putin said in an interview with U.S. media personality Tucker Carlson, published on Friday.

"There is another route through Poland, the Yamal-Europe pipeline, it is also possible to carry a large flow," he said, adding that, however, Poland closed it.

The Nord Stream pipelines, which transported natural gas from Russia to European markets via Germany, were severely damaged in September 2022 after blasts in the Baltic Sea.

