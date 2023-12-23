Russia uses drones to deliver supplies, ammunition to frontlines

Xinhua) 13:40, December 23, 2023

ST. PETERSBURG, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are used to deliver supplies and ammunition to the special military operation zone, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Friday.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian forces actively use drones not only to conduct reconnaissance and destroy enemy, but to deliver water, food, communication equipment and ammunition to troops on frontlines of Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The department noted that drones are used to deliver supplies only when ground transport is at serious risk or when roads are under enemy fire. A fleet of drones can perform dozens of flights a day and deliver all the necessary items to the front line.

