At least 40 killed, 100 injured after shooting at concert venue near Moscow

Smoke from fire rises above the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue following a shooting incident in the northwest of Moscow, Russia, on March 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

MOSCOW, March 22 (Xinhua) -- At least 40 people were killed and more than 100 injured after a shooting at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the northwest of Moscow on Friday, according to preliminary data from the Russian Federal Security Service.

Xinhua correspondents saw an extensive array of police vehicles, fire engines and ambulances outside the building of the incident, and flames from the top of the building could be seen. Three helicopters were seen circling over the building.

More than 320 people and over 130 units of equipment were working at the scene, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said, adding that the fire extended almost 13,000 square meters.

Russia's Foreign Ministry called the shooting a "terrorist attack" and urged the entire world community to condemn the attack.

A criminal case for the terrorist attack has been opened, according to the Investigative Committee of Russia.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin described the shooting as a "terrible tragedy" in his Telegram post, adding that all necessary assistance would be provided to everyone who suffered during the incident.

Moscow has canceled all sports, cultural and other public events this weekend, Sobyanin said.

Russian Railways has increased security measures on trains and railway stations in connection with the attack, according to the railway operator.

Security measures have been strengthened at transport infrastructure facilities and in crowded places in the Moscow region, the regional department of transport said on social media.

