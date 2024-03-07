China supports holding international peace conference recognized by both Russia and Ukraine: Wang Yi

Global Times) 16:00, March 07, 2024

China supports the holding of an international peace conference that is recognized by both Russia and Ukraine and ensures the equal participation of all parties and fair discussions on all peace plans, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks at a press conference Thursday on the sidelines of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress.

On the issue of Ukraine, Wang said that China has always adhered to an objective and impartial position, insisting on promoting peace and dialogue. All out efforts point to one goal, that is, to pave the way for ending the conflict and starting peace talks, Wang noted.

Past experience shows that a conflict, when prolonged, tends to deteriorate and escalate, even to the extent unthinkable for parties concerned. In the absence of peace talks, misperception and miscalculation will accumulate and may lead to an even bigger crisis. Lesions in this regard should not be forgotten, he said.

All conflicts have to end at the negotiating table. The earlier the talks start, the sooner peace will arrive, Wang remarked.

China supports the holding of an international peace conference that is recognized by both Russia and Ukraine and ensures the equal participation of all parties and fair discussions on all peace plans, he said, hoping the early restoration of peace and stability on the European continent and China will continue to play a constructive role in this regard.

Wang said he believed that as long as all parties adhere to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, and as long as they properly resolve their reasonable relationships, Europe can truly establish a balanced, effective, and sustainable security framework.

