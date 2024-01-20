Ukraine allocates record 464 mln USD to fortify defense lines

Xinhua) 10:13, January 20, 2024

KIEV, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday that the government has decided to allocate a record 17.5 billion hryvnias (about 464 million U.S. dollars) to fortify the country's defense lines.

The money will be used for the construction of engineering and fortification structures, relevant equipment and a system of non-explosive barriers, Shmyhal said in a statement published on the government's official website.

The funds will be channeled to the relevant departments and regional state administrations, he noted.

In November 2023, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry set up an interdepartmental working group to coordinate fortification efforts in the country.

Ukraine is strengthening its defense lines amid the conflict with Russia.

