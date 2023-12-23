Zelensky discusses delivery of F-16 jets to Ukraine with Dutch PM

Xinhua) 13:38, December 23, 2023

KIEV, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that he had discussed the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in a phone conversation.

"I spoke with Mark Rutte to thank the Dutch government for its decision to start preparing the initial 18 F-16 jets for their delivery to Ukraine," Zelensky said on social platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Zelensky said that he also discussed with Rutte the developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the situation in the Black Sea, and Ukraine's current military needs, including artillery, drones, and air defense.

Zelensky and Rutte agreed to continue joint work on security guarantees for Kiev and discussed the next meeting on Ukraine's Peace Formula.

After the conversation, Rutte wrote on Twitter that certain criteria must be met before F-16 delivery to Ukraine can take place, including requirements for personnel and infrastructure.

The Netherlands, along with Denmark, Norway and Belgium have pledged to transfer F-16 jets to Ukraine to help the country upgrade its combat aircraft fleet amid the conflict with Russia.

The F-16 training center for Ukrainian pilots opened in Romania last month.

