NATO-Ukraine Council holds first meeting at FM level

Xinhua) 13:24, November 30, 2023

KIEV, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- The NATO-Ukraine Council (NUC) held its first meeting at the foreign ministers level on Wednesday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported.

At the meeting, foreign ministers of Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) endorsed the substructure of the NUC and its work program for 2024, the NUC said in a statement published on the ministry's website.

According to it, NATO and Ukraine are already working on a broad range of issues, including interoperability, energy security, innovation, cyber defense, and resilience.

Besides, NATO continues to provide Ukraine with urgently needed non-lethal assistance, the statement said.

The NATO allies remain steadfast in their commitment to stepping up political and practical support to Ukraine, it said.

NATO's Comprehensive Assistance Package(CAP) for Ukraine will be transformed into a multi-year program to help rebuild the Ukrainian security and defense sector and to support the country's defense in the long term, the NUC said.

The NUC was set up at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)