Zelensky discusses defense cooperation with UK, German leaders

Xinhua) 13:37, December 01, 2023

KIEV, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed defense cooperation in separate phone talks with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday, the presidential press service reported.

Zelensky thanked the UK for defense and political support and informed Sunak about Ukraine's priority military needs, in particular air defense equipment.

Zelensky and Sunak discussed further macro-financial support for Ukraine and the implementation of Ukraine's Peace Formula.

The two leaders also touched upon the issue of Ukraine's path towards integration into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

In his conversation with Scholz, Zelensky thanked Germany for its "winter" defense package, which includes four IRIS-T systems.

Zelensky and Scholz exchanged views on the situation on the battlefield, and the security situation in the Black Sea.

Ukraine's prospects to start negotiations on accession to the European Union were also discussed at the talks.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)