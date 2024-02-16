7 killed, 18 injured in Ukrainian rocket attack on Russia's Belgorod

Xinhua) 09:12, February 16, 2024

MOSCOW, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Seven people were killed and 18 others injured in a Ukrainian rocket attack on Russia's Belgorod, Russia's Ministry of Health said Thursday.

The attack targeted a shopping center in Belgorod, resulting in casualties, including one child among the deaths and four children among the injured, said the ministry.

The shopping center, which houses a grocery store and a pharmacy, was severely damaged as a result of the rocket attack by the Ukrainian armed forces, Russia's RIA Novosti news agency said in an earlier report.

According to Russia's Ministry of Defense, the Russian air defense shot down 14 RM-70 Vampire MLRS rockets over the Belgorod region.

The Russian Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the attack against civilians and civilian infrastructure, the ministry said in a statement on its website, adding that the crime will be investigated and the perpetrators will be severely punished.

Russia intends to raise this issue for consideration in the United Nations Security Council and other international organizations, the ministry said.

