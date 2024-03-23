Fire, shooting claim over 90 lives in Moscow terrorist attack

Xinhua) 18:04, March 23, 2024

Rescuers battle a fire at the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue following a shooting incident in the northwest of Moscow, Russia, on March 22, 2024.(Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

*Fire and shooting have claimed more than 90 lives and more than 100 injuries.

*Mass gatherings, entertainment, cultural and other public activities were canceled on this weekend.

*Russian railways, civil aviation and other departments tightened security inspections.

MOSCOW, March 23 (Xinhua) -- The fire at a concert hall in Moscow's suburbs has been largely extinguished, with some areas still smoldering, Governor of Moscow Oblast Andrey Vorobyev said on Saturday.

Firefighters continue to douse the structure of the Crocus City Hall, where the roof over the auditorium has collapsed. Rescue teams managed to enter the auditorium, which was the fire's epicenter and had been subjected to high temperatures for an extended period, Vorobyev said.

On Friday evening, a shooting and subsequent fire occurred before a concert at the concert hall in Krasnogorsk, a suburb of Moscow. The fire affected an area of approximately 13,000 square meters. According to the latest statistics, fire and shooting have claimed more than 90 lives and more than 100 injuries.

After the attack, a Xinhua fast-response team, composed of four reporters, reached the site located among a trade exhibition complex that integrates exhibition centers, multi-functional residences and shopping and entertainment centers.

Approaching the site, Xinhua reporters saw the building still ablaze with flames and billowing smoke. The roof had almost completely collapsed, and the top glass was mostly broken. Flames were shooting out of the window frames. Several helicopters occasionally flew over the burning buildings and discharged water.

Several police cars, ambulances, and fire engines were spotted in the sizeable open-air parking lot in the Crocus City Hall commercial district. Russian law enforcement officers have prohibited the entry and exit of unrelated persons and vehicles.

Ambulances are seen near the Crocus City Hall concert venue following a shooting incident in the northwest of Moscow, Russia, on March 22, 2024. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

The Russian Federal Security Service said on Friday evening that a concert was being held at the Crocus City Hall when the shooting occurred. The number of victims could climb, said the Russian Investigative Committee.

The committee said investigators, criminologists and experts are working together on the ground with the operational units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Federal Security Service.

"The bodies of the deceased are being examined. Material evidence, including weapons and ammunition, is being confiscated from the crime scene, all necessary examinations are being ordered and are already being carried out, including genetic, ballistic and fingerprint testing," it added.

Several children are on the list of injured persons released by the health department of the Moscow Oblast. Local governments are calling on residents to donate blood.

Following the terrorist attack, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that all mass gatherings in the city would be canceled this weekend. In addition to Moscow, the Leningrad Oblast, Arkhangelsk Oblast and several other places announced the cancellation of all entertainment, cultural and other public activities.

Russian railways, civil aviation and other departments announced a tightening of security inspections.

Residents of many Russian cities spontaneously organized memorial activities for the victims of the terrorist attack. Electronic screens in many cities displayed images of candles in memory of the victims.

The UN Security Council on Friday condemned "in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack."

It underlined the need "to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice" and urged all states to cooperate with Russia and other relevant authorities.

Many countries and international organizations have also issued statements strongly condemning the terrorist attack.

