People mourn for victims killed in Moscow terrorist attack in St. Petersburg
People lay flowers to commemorate victims of Moscow terrorist attack in St. Petersburg, Russia, March 23, 2024. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)
An electronic screen in St. Petersburg metro displays an image mourning for victims of Moscow terrorist attack in St. Petersburg, Russia, March 23, 2024. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)
This photo taken on March 23, 2024 shows flowers and candles laid by people to commemorate victims of Moscow terrorist attack in St. Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)
An electronic screen shows an image mourning for victims of Moscow terrorist attack in St. Petersburg, Russia, March 23, 2024. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)
People walk past an electronic screen showing an image mourning for victims of Moscow terrorist attack in St. Petersburg, Russia, March 23, 2024. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)
Photos
