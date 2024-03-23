HKSAR chief executive signs safeguarding national security ordinance

John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), signs the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance passed by the HKSAR Legislative Council, in south China's Hong Kong, March 22, 2024. The ordinance will take effect upon gazettal on Saturday. (Information Services Department of the Government of the HKSAR/Handout via Xinhua)

HONG KONG, March 22 (Xinhua) -- John Lee, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), on Friday signed the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance passed by the HKSAR Legislative Council earlier this week.

The ordinance will take effect upon gazettal on Saturday.

The ordinance signifies that the HKSAR has fulfilled its constitutional responsibility as stipulated in Article 23 of the Basic Law to enact local legislation to safeguard national security, Lee said.

"The completion of the legislation of Article 23 of the Basic Law is essential to the implementation of the principle of 'one country, two systems,' ensuring the effective protection of national security of 'one country' and the long-term prosperity and stability of the HKSAR under 'two systems,'" he said.

The HKSAR government will effectively discharge its responsibilities and carry out the work under the ordinance. It will also continue to deepen public understanding of the necessity of safeguarding national security and its pivotal role in maintaining the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong, said Lee.

"The HKSAR government will continue to lead Hong Kong in fully focusing on economic development, improving people's livelihoods, and maintaining the long-term prosperity and stability of the city, with a view to creating a brighter and more abundant future together," he said.

