Discover the magic of China's northernmost panda sanctuary in Heilongjiang

A panda enjoys a comfortable life at Yabuli Panda House in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Xu Chenglong)

Giant pandas were recently spotted reveling in a cozy lifestyle at Yabuli Panda House in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Alternating between sunbathing in the indoor garden and frolicking in the snow, these irresistibly charming pandas captured the hearts of countless visitors.

Yabuli Panda House holds the distinction of being China's northernmost panda house and center for science education, known for experiencing the coldest temperatures in the country.

It provides pandas with an ideal habitat featuring lush greenery and well-equipped facilities, such as a bamboo preservation storehouse, refrigeration units, a kitchen, and a medical laboratory, all meticulously designed to meet the pandas' daily needs.

Yabuli Panda House holds the distinction of being China's northernmost panda house. (People's Daily Online/Xu Chenglong)

