S.Koreans lined up to bid farewell to giant panda Fu Bao, who will return to China in early April
(People's Daily App) 16:33, March 04, 2024
March 3 was the last day for giant panda Fu Bao to meet the South Korean public before returning to China. At about 8:00 am, two hours before the opening of the park, there was already a long line at the entrance outside the main gate. The people in the front of the line said that they had arrived at the entrance at 3:50 in the morning to line up. After this, Fu Bao will start the closed health quarantine management and transportation stage of its journey.
(Video Source: China News Service; Produced by Wang Ruofan)
