Giant panda Fu Bao seen at Everland theme park in South Korea

Xinhua) 09:10, March 04, 2024

Tourists and journalists take photos of giant panda Fu Bao at Everland theme park in Yongin, South Korea, March 3, 2024. Fu Bao is scheduled to return to China in April. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Giant panda Fu Bao eats food at Everland theme park in Yongin, South Korea, March 3, 2024. Fu Bao is scheduled to return to China in April. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Giant panda Fu Bao eats bamboo at Everland theme park in Yongin, South Korea, March 3, 2024. Fu Bao is scheduled to return to China in April. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

People watch giant panda Fu Bao at Everland theme park in Yongin, South Korea, March 3, 2024. Fu Bao is scheduled to return to China in April. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

The keeper prepares food for giant panda Fu Bao at Everland theme park in Yongin, South Korea, March 3, 2024. Fu Bao is scheduled to return to China in April. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

