Russia's first giant panda cub makes public debut at Moscow Zoo

Xinhua) 13:43, March 09, 2024

People see giant panda cub Katyusha (L) and her mother Ding Ding at Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, March 8, 2024. Katyusha, Russia's first giant panda cub, made her public debut Friday at Moscow Zoo. She was born here in August 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

People wait in line to see giant panda cub Katyusha at Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, March 8, 2024. Katyusha, Russia's first giant panda cub, made her public debut Friday at Moscow Zoo. She was born here in August 2023. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

