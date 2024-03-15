"Where can I get a 'panda pillow' like that?"

(People's Daily App) 16:45, March 15, 2024

Two giant pandas won over the internet from their home at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Southwest China's Sichuan Province as a video captured them snuggling up and resting their heads on each other. The cute display went viral, prompting a netizen to comment, "Where can I get a 'panda pillow' like that?"

(Video produced by Li Zhuoman)

