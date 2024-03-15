Home>>
"Where can I get a 'panda pillow' like that?"
(People's Daily App) 16:45, March 15, 2024
Two giant pandas won over the internet from their home at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Southwest China's Sichuan Province as a video captured them snuggling up and resting their heads on each other. The cute display went viral, prompting a netizen to comment, "Where can I get a 'panda pillow' like that?"
(Video produced by Li Zhuoman)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Giant panda Fu Bao seen at Everland theme park in South Korea
- South Korean public bid farewell to Fu Bao with great reluctance on her final day on display
- Scientists find genetic basis making some pandas brown
- Chinese scientists find gene responsible for giant panda Qizai’s rare brown-and-white fur
- S.Koreans lined up to bid farewell to giant panda Fu Bao, who will return to China in early April
- Russia's first giant panda cub makes public debut at Moscow Zoo
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.