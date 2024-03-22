China to deliver faster, streamlined notary services for public

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Justice on Thursday unveiled a plan to deliver improved, accelerated and streamlined notary services for the public, covering areas such as contracts, donations, inheritance and property partitions.

The plan outlines a March-December campaign that will reduce the time required for various notary services in accordance with local conditions, and relieve those applying for notary services of unnecessary or redundant paperwork.

The plan ensures that notarization services for eligible applicants will be completed in a single visit, and requires coordinated efforts to provide one-stop services for cases involving multiple notary entities.

It also specifies work to advance the digitization of notary services, provide convenient, expedited and door-to-door services for the elderly and people with disabilities, and improve outreach services for enterprises.

