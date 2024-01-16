Home>>
China's public security ministry promotes online business handling
(Xinhua) 08:46, January 16, 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- By the end of November 2023, 37.7 percent of business handled by public security organs across China were conducted on the internet, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said Monday.
Efforts have been made constantly by the MPS to improve its online business handling platform, which had over 14 million users by the end of November last year, according to the ministry.
It also encouraged local public security departments to launch applications to handle business online, such as issuing certificates for no criminal record.
