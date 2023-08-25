Languages

Archive

Friday, August 25, 2023

Home>>

Int'l students: Call the '12345' helpline

(People's Daily App) 15:22, August 25, 2023

12345 is the easy-to-remember public service hotline in China. Whenever you encounter problems or need help in China, dial 12345, the government-run public-service hotline, for efficient and convenient guidance.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories