China to deliver funds to support public cultural services

Xinhua) 13:48, May 15, 2023

BEIJING, May 14 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Finance (MOF) has announced it would deliver funds to support local governments in improving public cultural services.

This batch of funds of more than 1.02 billion yuan (about 147.78 million U.S. dollars) would be allocated to the MOF local branches above the county level within 30 days starting May 8, according to an announcement of the ministry.

Chinese central government has budgeted 14.96 billion yuan in total to support the building of a local system of public cultural services this year, and the rest has already been delivered, according to the MOF.

The funds will be used in projects such as one-off subsidy of wired HD interactive digital set-top boxes and fitness facilities in some areas, the MOF said.

