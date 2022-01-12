China working to make IPR public services more convenient, smarter

Xinhua) 09:19, January 12, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- China will endeavor to provide more convenient and smarter public services in the field of intellectual property rights (IPR) during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), according to a plan issued by the National Intellectual Property Administration (NIPA).

By 2025, China is expected to create a more convenient public services system, build more smart information infrastructure, and provide diversified public services for IPR work, per the NIPA plan.

IPR public services institutions will reach all provincial-level regions by 2025, according to the plan. The country will then have approximately 200 technology and innovation support centers, 150 college-based national IPR information services centers, and 200 national IPR public services stations nationwide.

Intellectual property authorities are committed to supporting the construction of an IPR information platform, the further opening-up of basic IPR data, and the construction of high-level and specialized IPR databases, the NIPA said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)