Public legal services reach urban, rural areas of China: Ministry

Xinhua) 15:29, June 09, 2021

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- A public legal service network made up of 566,000 platforms serving residents in both urban and rural areas has taken shape in China, the Ministry of Justice said Wednesday.

The country has more than 14,000 primary-level legal service providers, 8,700 of which are based in township-level areas, the ministry said at a press conference.

There are also more than 63,000 legal professionals working for the public at the grassroots level, the ministry added.

