China's public security departments keep improving cross-provincial services

Xinhua) 16:27, August 23, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Public security departments across China have been adding cross-provincial administrative services as part of an ongoing reform of government functions, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

Public security departments nationwide have set up 26,000 sites of cross-provincial ID card service for people in need so that they would not have to go back to their places of household registration for the application procedures.

Over 50 million ID cards have been issued through such services, the ministry said.

Vehicle and driver management service reforms have benefited more than 800 million visitors.

The ministry has launched an online platform which integrates over 900 administrative services provided by public security departments at various levels.

