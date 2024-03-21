2 killed, 1 injured in India's Delhi building collapse

Xinhua) 13:32, March 21, 2024

NEW DELHI, March 21 (Xinhua) -- At least two people died and one other was seriously injured when an old building collapsed in northeast part of the Indian capital city early Thursday morning, local police said.

The two-storey building collapsed in Welcome area of Delhi, a police official confirmed to Xinhua over the phone.

Media reports quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police Joy Tirkey as saying that two workers rescued from the site of the collapse died at a hospital while another worker was in critical condition.

A call was received at around 02:16 a.m. regarding the incident, and the victims were sleeping inside the ill-fated building when it collapsed, police said, adding that further investigation is ongoing.

