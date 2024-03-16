India dubs U.S. statement on new citizenship law as unwarranted

NEW DELHI, March 15 (Xinhua) -- India strongly reacted on Friday to the U.S. State Department spokesman's statement on the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, or the CAA, in India.

The statement said the United States was concerned over the implementation the act and the U.S. administration was closely monitoring the situation.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs' spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said that the U.S. statement was "misplaced, misinformed, and unwarranted."

"The CAA is about giving citizenship, not about taking away citizenship. It addresses the issue of statelessness, provides human dignity and supports human rights," said Jaiswal.

