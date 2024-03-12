5 dead after moving bus catches fire in north India
NEW DELHI, March 11 (Xinhua) -- At least five people died and more than a dozen suffered serious burn injuries when the bus they were traveling in suddenly caught fire after coming in contact with high-voltage power transmission wires in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, confirmed a senior police officer to Xinhua over phone.
The incident happened in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district in an area falling under the jurisdiction of Mardh police station. The victims were returning from a wedding function at a nearby place when the mishap occurred.
The injured were admitted to a local hospital.
"We are still ascertaining the exact number of persons travelling in the ill-fated bus. Also, efforts are being made to identify the dead and contact their respective families," said the senior police officer.
He added that the bus was moving from Kopaganj area in Mau to Mardh when the mishap occurred.
Photos
Related Stories
- Fuel retailers observe strike in India's Rajasthan state
- India signs trade pact with European countries
- Indian gov't approves 1.25 bln USD investment in AI projects
- India's anti-terror agency announces cash reward for information on bomber in Bengaluru cafe blast
- 2 trainee pilots injured as small army aircraft lands on field in India's Bihar following malfunction
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.