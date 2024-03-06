2 trainee pilots injured as small army aircraft lands on field in India's Bihar following malfunction

Xinhua) 09:47, March 06, 2024

NEW DELHI, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Two trainee pilots were injured Tuesday after a small aircraft belonging to the Indian army landed on a field in India's eastern state of Bihar, police said.

The aircraft landed on the field in Bagdaha village of Gaya district, about 117 km south of Patna, the capital city of Bihar.

"Today a microlight aircraft of the Army's Officers Training Academy (OTA) during a training session experienced a malfunction. It landed on a field in Bagdaha's Paharpur in Bodh Gaya sub-division," a police official said.

The two trainee pilots on board who sustained injuries were taken to the base camp with the help of local villagers for treatment, the official added.

Reports said no damage was caused to the civilian property in the area.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)