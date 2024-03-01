India's GDP grows 8.4 pct in Oct.-Dec.

Xinhua) 11:05, March 01, 2024

NEW DELHI, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) -- India's economic growth rate grew to 8.4 percent during the period from October to December, government data released on Thursday showed.

The figure was 8.1 percent in July-September period.

The ministry of statistics and program implementation said double-digit growth rate of the construction sector (10.7 percent), followed by a good growth rate of the manufacturing sector (8.5 percent), has boosted the GDP growth in FY 2023-24.

On the back of double-digit growth in the manufacturing sector (11.6 percent), followed by a good growth rate of the construction sector (9.5 percent), the real GDP grew by 8.4 percent in Q3 of FY 2023-24, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Indian economy remained resilient with 7.6 percent growth rate of the GDP in FY 2023-24 compared to 7 percent growth rate in FY 2022-23, the ministry said.

