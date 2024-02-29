Indian Navy seizes 3,300 kg drugs

Xinhua) 10:30, February 29, 2024

NEW DELHI, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Indian Navy Wednesday said in coordination with the country's Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) it has seized around 3,300 kg of drugs and apprehended five men from a boat off the Gujarat coast.

According to the Navy, this is the biggest such drug seizure in recently.

"Indian Navy in coordinated operations with NCB, apprehended a suspicious dhow carrying almost 3,300 kg contraband," a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said.

"This seizure of drugs is by far the largest in terms of quantity," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the coordinated response of the Indian Navy with law enforcement agencies is reflective of their resolute stance against narcotics trafficking in India's maritime neighbourhood.

