1 killed in police action on farmers in India

Xinhua) 11:26, February 22, 2024

NEW DELHI, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- A young farmer was killed and some others injured Wednesday after police fired rubber bullets and tear gas on marching farmers in the northern Indian state of Haryana, officials said.

The killing took place at Khanauri, a border point between Punjab and Haryana, about 121 km from the national capital New Delhi.

According to police, the 20-year-old identified as Shubhkaran Singh was killed during the police action, a charge refuted by police in Haryana.

"Three patients have come to us from Khanauri. One of them was dead on arrival, the other two are stable and seem to have sustained bullet injuries ... but it can't be confirmed," Rekhi, senior medical officer of Patiala's Rajendra hospital, was quoted as saying. "The person who was dead on arrival had a bullet injury on his head, but more details such as the size of the bullet can only be confirmed after postmortem."

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann confirmed the death.

Police also fired dozens of tear smoke shells at another border point Shambhu near Ambala district to stop the farmers' march.

The farmers resumed their march to New Delhi Wednesday after rejecting a government's proposal to buy pulses, maize, and cotton crops from farmers at the minimum safety price for the next five years as an offer to end the ongoing protest.

India's federal government on Wednesday urged farmers to maintain peace and said it was ready to hold the fifth round of talks to find a solution.

The farmer protest has erupted at a time when India is due to hold general elections this year and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a record third term.

