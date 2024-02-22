Police fire tear gas as farmers resume protest march to Indian capital

Xinhua) 09:42, February 22, 2024

NEW DELHI, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- Police in the northern Indian state of Haryana Wednesday fired tear gas to disperse farmers and prevent them from marching toward the capital city New Delhi to press for their demands.

The farmers resumed their march after rejecting a government proposal to buy pulses, maize, and cotton from the farmers at the minimum safety price (MSP) for the next five years as an offer to end the ongoing protest.

The farmers who formed a human chain and tried to proceed with tractor convoys carrying earth-moving machines were stopped with tear gas at the Shambhu border near Ambala district in Haryana, about 200 km from New Delhi.

Authorities have deployed hundreds of policemen and paramilitary personnel in riot gear at the border point that has been heavily barricaded to disallow the march.

Witnesses said farmers ran for cover to prevent themselves from the stinging smoke.

Farmer leaders have urged the federal government to remove barricades on roads and allow them to march peacefully to New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the federal government has urged farmers to maintain peace and said it was ready to hold the fifth round of talks with the farmers to find a solution.

Scores of farmers with large convoys of tractors have been camping at the Shambhu border since Feb. 13.

Approximately 200 farmer organisations were part of the protest plan.

India's opposition leaders have also extended support to the farmers and condemned the government's action to use police force to stop farmers.

Farmers in India form a considerable voting bloc.

The protest has erupted at a time when India is due to hold general elections this year and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a record third term.

In September 2020, the Indian government passed three contentious laws aimed at "modernizing" the country's agriculture sector. However, farmers feared the new laws would weaken their position and make them dependent on corporates. Seeking revocation of the laws, thousands of farmers sat on strike on the borders of the national capital then.

The strike went on for over a year after which Modi in a surprise address to the nation announced his government was repealing the laws.

