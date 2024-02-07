Death toll rises to 11 in blast in firecrackers unit in central India

Xinhua) 13:08, February 07, 2024

Photo taken on Feb. 6, 2024 shows debris of a firecrackers manufacturing unit after a blast in the Harda district of Madhya Pradesh state, India. The death toll in Tuesday's multiple blasts in a firecrackers manufacturing unit in central India rose to 11, a police officer told Xinhua over the phone. (Str/Xinhua)

NEW DELHI, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- The death toll in Tuesday's multiple blasts in a firecrackers manufacturing unit in central India rose to 11, a police officer told Xinhua over the phone.

A total of 90 people were injured in the explosions in the unit located in the Harda district of Madhya Pradesh state, according to the police officer, who added that at least 25 people were seriously injured.

As flames consumed nearby houses, local residents in almost 100 homes were safely evacuated as a precautionary measure. Rescue efforts at the fire site continued, according to the police officer.

Smoke rises after a blast in a firecrackers manufacturing unit in the Harda district of Madhya Pradesh state, India, on Feb. 6, 2024. The death toll in Tuesday's multiple blasts in a firecrackers manufacturing unit in central India rose to 11, a police officer told Xinhua over the phone. (Str/Xinhua)

Smoke rises after a blast in a firecrackers manufacturing unit in the Harda district of Madhya Pradesh state, India, on Feb. 6, 2024. The death toll in Tuesday's multiple blasts in a firecrackers manufacturing unit in central India rose to 11, a police officer told Xinhua over the phone. (Str/Xinhua)

Rescuers work at the site of a blast in a firecrackers manufacturing unit in the Harda district of Madhya Pradesh state, India, on Feb. 6, 2024. The death toll in Tuesday's multiple blasts in a firecrackers manufacturing unit in central India rose to 11, a police officer told Xinhua over the phone. (Str/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)