6 people killed in road mishap in north India

Xinhua) 13:15, February 05, 2024

NEW DELHI, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- At least six people, including four children, died when the car they were traveling in toppled and fell into a drain by the roadside in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh Sunday night, local police confirmed on Monday.

The road accident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district amid rains and poor visibility due to fog, police said.

Two teenage children who were injured in the accident were rescued by locals and admitted to a local hospital.

The victims were returning from a pre-wedding function in the neighboring state of Madhya Pradesh when their vehicle met with the fatal accident.

Many parts of north India have been witnessing fog during morning hours in the past few days, leading to an adverse impact on air, rail and road traffic. Some areas in the hilly states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in north India have been receiving snowfall since Saturday.

