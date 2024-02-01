Indian parliament's last session starts ahead of general elections

Xinhua) 10:45, February 01, 2024

NEW DELHI, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- The session of the Indian parliament began in the capital city New Delhi on Wednesday.

This was described as the last session as the next general elections are scheduled to be held in three months.

On Feb. 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present an interim budget in the parliament's lower house.

The final budget for the financial year 2024-25 will be presented by the new government.

