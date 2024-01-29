Woman killed, 17 injured after temple stage collapse in India
NEW DELHI, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- One woman was killed and 17 people injured early Sunday after a stage erected for devotees collapsed abruptly in Indian capital territory Delhi, police said.
"Early today we received a distress call about the collapsing of a stage at Kalkaji temple. Rescue teams were immediately rushed to the spot," a police official said. The injured have been admitted to different hospitals and their condition is stable.
Following the incident, a stampede-like situation was witnessed at the venue and people were seen running away and screaming in panic.
Local media quoting police officials said a religious event was organized without permission in the temple. Over 1,600 people, including women and children, attended the event.
Videos from the spot showed a huge crowd of people inside the tightly packed venue.
According to preliminary investigations, the elevated platform crumbled as it could not bear the weight of people on it.
Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled the death of the woman and wished speedy recovery of the injured. He urged people to follow safety protocols while organizing such big events.
Photos
- In pics: light installations for 30th Int'l Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, SW China
- Snow scenery at section of Wushan Mountain in China's Chongqing
- Pic story: young entrepreneur contributes to scientific visualization in China's Anhui
- Breathtaking 'blue tears' light up coastal waters in China's Guangdong
Related Stories
- Security beefed up across Indian cities ahead of Republic Day celebrations
- Indian security personnel opens fire at colleagues, 7 injured
- Indian aviation regulator fines Air India over safety concerns
- 2 killed in blast at firecracker factory in India's Tamil Nadu
- 2 children killed in explosion at firecracker store in India's Uttar Pradesh
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.