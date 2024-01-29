Woman killed, 17 injured after temple stage collapse in India

NEW DELHI, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- One woman was killed and 17 people injured early Sunday after a stage erected for devotees collapsed abruptly in Indian capital territory Delhi, police said.

"Early today we received a distress call about the collapsing of a stage at Kalkaji temple. Rescue teams were immediately rushed to the spot," a police official said. The injured have been admitted to different hospitals and their condition is stable.

Following the incident, a stampede-like situation was witnessed at the venue and people were seen running away and screaming in panic.

Local media quoting police officials said a religious event was organized without permission in the temple. Over 1,600 people, including women and children, attended the event.

Videos from the spot showed a huge crowd of people inside the tightly packed venue.

According to preliminary investigations, the elevated platform crumbled as it could not bear the weight of people on it.

Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled the death of the woman and wished speedy recovery of the injured. He urged people to follow safety protocols while organizing such big events.

