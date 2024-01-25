Indian security personnel opens fire at colleagues, 7 injured

Xinhua) 13:08, January 25, 2024

NEW DELHI, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- An Indian security personnel indiscriminately fired at his six colleagues and then shot himself in the northeastern state of Manipur, local police confirmed on Wednesday.

The security personnel belonged to the Assam Rifles, a paramilitary force of the federal government.

All the seven injured were admitted to a local hospital. They were said to be out of danger.

The local police clarified that the incident was not related to the ethnic violence which had been occurring since last year.

"This unfortunate incident should not be correlated with ongoing conflict, given the fact that none of the injured are from Manipur. Investigation into the incident has been ordered to ascertain the facts," said an official statement issued by local police.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)