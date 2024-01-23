India's Modi inaugurates new Hindu temple in north India

Xinhua) 09:28, January 23, 2024

NEW DELHI, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated on Monday a new Hindu temple in Ayodhya, a town in north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, dedicated to Lord Ram.

The new temple, still under construction, was built after decades-long litigation following the demolition of the Babri mosque in December 1992.

Around 7,500 people attended the ceremony, including senior politicians belonging to the country's main ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the country's industry captains, top Hindu priests and religious personalities, famous film stars and sportspersons.

Leaders belonging to the main opposition party the Indian National Congress (INC) and a few other political parties boycotted the event saying that the BJP was trying to bring religion into politics.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)