3 cops die in road mishap amid dense fog in north India

Xinhua) 10:44, January 18, 2024

NEW DELHI, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- At least three police cops, including a lady cop, were killed and 14 others were injured on Wednesday when the bus they were traveling in crashed into a stationary truck in north India due to poor visibility owing to dense fog, confirmed a local government official.

The accident occurred at around 7:00 a.m. local time in the Hoshiarpur district of the northern state of Punjab.

The ill-fated bus was carrying around 30 cops belonging to the Punjab Armed Police from Jalandhar to Gurdaspur district. The deceased included the bus driver who was also employed with the state police.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital.

Dense fog during morning and evening hours has been disrupting road, rail and air traffic in most parts of India, which is currently witnessing intense cold, especially in the north, central, and northeastern areas.

