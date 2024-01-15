India's Delhi, outskirts mandate Stage-III measure against severe air quality

January 15, 2024

NEW DELHI, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- India's federal government Sunday mandated the enforcement of anti-pollution measures classified under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the Indian capital territory -- Delhi and its outskirts with immediate effect.

Under GRAP Stage-III, there is a ban on operations in stone crushers, mining and related activities in the National Capital Region. Additionally, a strict ban on non-essential construction and demolition activities has been implemented throughout the region.

Local government authorities have been directed to impose rigorous restrictions on the use of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel Light Motor Vehicles with four wheels.

The step aims to reduce vehicular emissions, a significant contributor to air pollution.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi slipped into the severe category amid cold weather conditions, with the prominent pollutants being PM 2.5 and PM 10.

