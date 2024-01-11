6 injured as 3 train coaches derail in India's Telangana

Xinhua) 13:23, January 11, 2024

NEW DELHI, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- At least six people were injured after three coaches of a passenger train derailed Wednesday in the southern Indian state of Telangana, police said.

The accident took place in the morning after Charminar Express train derailed on the platform at Nampally railway station in Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana.

"The train's engine hit a wall at the end of the track, causing a few coaches to derail," a police officer said.

Preliminary investigations showed the loco driver did not pay attention, leading to the derailment of train coaches from the track.

The restoration work to bring back coaches on the track was ongoing.

According to police, most passengers disembarked from the coaches and the injured were the ones who were getting down from them.

In June last year, 295 passengers were killed in the worst train accident in recent years in the eastern state of Odisha.

