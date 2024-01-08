1 dead, 9 injured in building collapse in South India

Xinhua) 13:25, January 08, 2024

NEW DELHI, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- One person died and nine others were injured when a part of an under-construction building collapsed in India's southern state of Telangana on Sunday, confirmed a local cop to Xinhua over phone.

The incident occurred in the state's Sangareddy district.

According to media reports, a slab of the under-construction church collapsed, leading to the death of one worker.

The collapse happened as the workers were laying the concrete roof slab, said media reports.

The injured workers were admitted to a local hospital.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)