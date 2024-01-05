Indian navy warship on move to tackle hijack situation

Xinhua) 14:26, January 05, 2024

NEW DELHI, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Indian navy's INS Chennai warship has been moving towards a hijacked vessel to tackle the situation, Indian media reported on Friday.

The Liberian-flagged ship MV Lila Norfolk was reported on late Thursday to be hijacked near Somalia's coast, with 15 Indian nationals on board, according to Asian New International (ANI).

ANI, citing officials on condition of anonymity, reported that Indian navy aircraft have been deployed to watch on the hijacked ship and communication has been established with the crew.

